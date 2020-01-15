Teens injured by firework on street corner in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were injured by a firework on a street corner in Brooklyn.The incident was reported Tuesday just after 4 p.m. on the corner of Avenue D and East 56th Street.Police say a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were on the corner when they found a firework. Based on the preliminary investigation, officials say it appears the 16-year-old lit the firework and it then exploded in his hand.The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his hand and he may have lost some fingers.The 15-year-old suffered minor injuries, including burns to his face, and was also taken to the hospital.Sources tell Eyewitness News the teens had just left school and ran back to the high school after the incident to ask for help.----------