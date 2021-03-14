spring

First day of spring in 2021: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

Break out the flowers: The first day of spring in 2021 is March 20! Here's everything you need to know about the season.
When is the first day of spring?

Spring officially begins Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?
Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring:

  • Passover begins at sundown on March 27.
  • Palm Sunday is March 28.
  • Easter falls on April 4.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 12.
  • Mother's Day is on May 9.
