First day of spring in 2021: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

When is the first day of spring?
Spring officially begins Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 a.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.
What is the vernal equinox?
Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.
When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?
Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring: