First of 4 teens arraigned in 12-year-old boy's drive-by shooting death

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspects are being arraigned in the fatal shooting of a boy in Connecticut.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut --
The first of four suspects in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 12-year-old Bridgeport boy has been arraigned in court.

The Connecticut Post reports 16-year-old Alexander Bolanos appeared Wednesday, wearing ankle chains.

Judge Tracy Lee Dayton says even though Bolanos is a juvenile, he's being treated as an adult because of the severity of the charges: conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree larceny and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was ordered held on a $1 million bond, despite his lawyer seeking leniency.

More than a dozen family members of the victim, Clinton Howell, appeared in court. Some wore T-shirts depicting the boy, who was killed Dec. 18.

Three other teens have also been charged in connection with the killing. One is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingchild killedshootingBridgeportFairfield County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in crash with oil tanker in NJ
Teen collapses, dies during basketball practice at NYC school
2 arrested after homeless men fight officer in subway station
New York state minimum wage hike takes effect December 31
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
Baby Jesus, Mary statues stolen from NJ church Nativity
NJ school board to meet regarding HS wrestler's forced haircut
9 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
Show More
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Investigation into fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Jersey City
Stocks rally back, Dow up over 1,000 points
4 wanted in violent L train robbery in Brooklyn
Innocent woman injured by NYPD bullet speaks out
More News