First Responder Friday: Husband and wife save injured skier's life while on vacation in Montana

The couple is being praised for saving the life of a skier while they were on vacation in Montana.
The pair was navigating down a mountain on skis themselves when they found a 19-year-old woman lying face down in the snow.
She'd suffered serious injuries after crashing into a metal bridge.
The couple had a trauma kit with them. They administered first aid and got the young woman the medical care she needed.
Kovacs and Onelas are rightly being hailed as heroes, and we honor and thank them for their dedication and service!
