First Responder Friday: Retired EMS FDNY Joe Conzo

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We honor retired EMS FDNY Joe Conzo for First Responder Friday!

It's EMS Week - we are celebrating all those in emergency medical services.

Amy Freeze is highlighting Joe because this week he offered a virtual assembly for students to learn about medical emergencies and also how to have a career in EMS.

From the Bronx, Joe served New York during 9/11, he's also a cancer survivor, he's been retired a couple years and is an accomplished Hip Hop photographer.

The EMS education online session is up on YouTube and it's an educational opportunity for K-6, but anyone can learn some things watching! You can check it out for yourself:


