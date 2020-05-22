First Responder Friday: Retired EMS FDNY Joe Conzo

It's EMS Week - we are celebrating all those in emergency medical services.
Amy Freeze is highlighting Joe because this week he offered a virtual assembly for students to learn about medical emergencies and also how to have a career in EMS.
From the Bronx, Joe served New York during 9/11, he's also a cancer survivor, he's been retired a couple years and is an accomplished Hip Hop photographer.
The EMS education online session is up on YouTube and it's an educational opportunity for K-6, but anyone can learn some things watching! You can check it out for yourself:
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
