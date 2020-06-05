First Responder Friday: FDNY Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Cecilia Loving

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor FDNY Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Cecilia Loving.
We have plenty to give us hope in our community thanks to leaders in place among our first responders like Loving.
She was sworn in 2016. Yes, Loving is her last name, sweet serendipity as her role is to maintain an inclusive environment and provide equal employment opportunities for New York's Bravest.
Loving is a lawyer who has been with the department four years, certainly there has been a shift because of her work.
Loving has also written a book where she encourages readers to, "be willing to write your own story."
