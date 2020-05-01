Society

First Responder Friday: FDNY Paramedic Gary Simmons

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thank you to 33-year veteran Gary Simmons in Division 3 of the FDNY EMS on this First Responder Friday.

He's currently serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

With more than three decades of service to New Yorkers, we appreciate your expertise and dedication.

The @FDNY Instagram account gives great advice and guidance on ways to be safe yourself while protecting first responders on the job as they deal with the most serious situations.


