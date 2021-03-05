Society

First Responder Friday: Josephine Smith, daughter of FDNY firefighter killed on 9/11, first woman to follow in father's footsteps

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's Women's History Month and our First Responder Friday is FDNY Josephine Smith.

She was the first daughter of a firefighter killed on 9/11 to become a firefighter herself.

Kevin Smith was with Squad 288. At her FDNY graduation in 2014, she said she lives by the motto: "Make him proud."

She recently received her first citation. On New Year's Eve 2020, Josephine was working in L-16 on a job with fire coming out of every window 14 stories up.

Meteorologist Amy Freeze met Josephine at a charity stair climb. She's active with the Ray Pfeifer Foundation, Tunnel to Towers, and she has run the NYC Marathon!

She works on the East Side of Manhattan.

The little known story of America's own first woman firefighter is told in the inspiring picture book "Molly, by Golly!: The Legend of Molly Williams, America's First Female Firefighter."

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.



