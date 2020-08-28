NEW YORK (WABC) -- So nice, we celebrate this first responder twice!
This week's First Responder Friday salutes Retired FDNY Battalion Chief Orlence Orvis on his 100th birthday.
He served in Brooklyn for 30 years.
He celebrated his birthday with firefighters, friends and his great granddaughter one month old Gianna!
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: Retired Battalion Chief Orlence Orvis
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News