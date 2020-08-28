Society

First Responder Friday: Retired Battalion Chief Orlence Orvis

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- So nice, we celebrate this first responder twice!

This week's First Responder Friday salutes Retired FDNY Battalion Chief Orlence Orvis on his 100th birthday.

He served in Brooklyn for 30 years.

He celebrated his birthday with firefighters, friends and his great granddaughter one month old Gianna!

