NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this First Responder Friday, we honor Passaic Firefighter Israel Tolentino, Jr., who lost his life about a month ago in the fight against COVID-19.
The death of Izzy, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, has prompted the mayor of Passaic, New Jersey to call for legislation that would classify all New Jersey first responder fatalities due to the coronavirus as line-of-duty deaths.
We remember and honor father and Firefighter Tolentino for his years of service and his sacrifice on behalf of all New Jerseyans.
First Responder Friday: Passaic Firefighter Israel Tolentino, Jr.
