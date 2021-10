First Responder Friday honors PAPD Officer Marcus Ciserano

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congratulations to Police Officer Marcus Ciserano honored this week for 20 years of public service by the Columbia Association.Looking up his career, we can thank Port Authority Officer Ciserano for decades of service to the city.This will make you smile, he's a fan of our New York's famous band KISS.There's a picture of Marcus in uniform from when he ran into his favorite performer Gene (you'll have to search up that photo because we don't have the rights!)We did get a picture from Ciserano's Facebook profile whereas a youngster he dressed up as the KISS star.It's just a little fun to celebrate a dedicated officer.Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------