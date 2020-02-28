Society

First Responder Friday: Retired NYPD Detective Mollie-Ann Gustine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we celebrate a legend in the NYPD. From the 113th Precinct, we recognize the service of Retired Detective Mollie-Ann Gustine who served with the NYPD from 1963 to 1983.

She is a true pioneer as a first responder in New York City and is almost 90 years young!

She was shot 28 years ago, and the newspaper headline read "LADY COP SHOT."

It happened in 1982 when three men attacked her. She fought back, shooting one attacker. All three were later arrested.

Detective Gustine was one of the first three women in the department's Sex Crimes Unit.

Her legacy was celebrated on the @nypd_guardians_association Instagram page as part of Black History Month.

---

