First Responder Friday: Retired NYPD Detective Mollie-Ann Gustine

She is a true pioneer as a first responder in New York City and is almost 90 years young!
She was shot 28 years ago, and the newspaper headline read "LADY COP SHOT."
It happened in 1982 when three men attacked her. She fought back, shooting one attacker. All three were later arrested.
Detective Gustine was one of the first three women in the department's Sex Crimes Unit.
Her legacy was celebrated on the @nypd_guardians_association Instagram page as part of Black History Month.
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts