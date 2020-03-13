NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday shout out goes to NYPD Officer Lowery for joining the police force.
Officer Lowery was featured on the @greatestdetectives on Instagram as he entered the force with the support of another NYPD member.
Lowery follows in the footsteps of his cousin, hero Detective Dalsh Veve who was dragged by a stolen car in June 2017. It ended with a traumatic brain injury for the officer.
The 9-year veteran detective served in the Anti Crimes Unit.
The 15-year-old alleged gang member with 11 prior arrests was sentenced to 16 months to 4 years in jail.
The Detectives Endowment Association continues to honor Detective Dalsh and his decorated career.
First Responder Friday: NYPD Officer Lowery
