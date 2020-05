First Responder Friday: NYPD Officer Lowery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday shout out goes to NYPD Officer Lowery for joining the police force.Officer Lowery was featured on the @greatestdetectives on Instagram as he entered the force with the support of another NYPD member.Lowery follows in the footsteps of his cousin, hero Detective Dalsh Veve who was dragged by a stolen car in June 2017. It ended with a traumatic brain injury for the officer.The 9-year veteran detective served in the Anti Crimes Unit.The 15-year-old alleged gang member with 11 prior arrests was sentenced to 16 months to 4 years in jail.The Detectives Endowment Association continues to honor Detective Dalsh and his decorated career.---Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------