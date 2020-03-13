Society

First Responder Friday: NYPD Officer Lowery

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday shout out goes to NYPD Officer Lowery for joining the police force.

Officer Lowery was featured on the @greatestdetectives on Instagram as he entered the force with the support of another NYPD member.

Lowery follows in the footsteps of his cousin, hero Detective Dalsh Veve who was dragged by a stolen car in June 2017. It ended with a traumatic brain injury for the officer.

The 9-year veteran detective served in the Anti Crimes Unit.

The 15-year-old alleged gang member with 11 prior arrests was sentenced to 16 months to 4 years in jail.

The Detectives Endowment Association continues to honor Detective Dalsh and his decorated career.
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


