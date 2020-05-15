First Responder Friday: NYPD Lt. Michael Almonte

He has a great social media page. He is routinely part of the NYPD Community Policing program.
His Instagram page shows pictures of him with neighborhood kids last summer.
Lt. Almonte is a new father again this week for the third time, they just welcomed a baby girl. Congratulations!
He's also a motivational speaker. One great quote on his Instagram says "One day we die, but every other day, we live."
Thank you for your service and your "pocketful of smiles" positive messages.
