First Responder Friday: NYPD Lt. Michael Almonte

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's National Police Week. This week's First Responder Friday honors NYPD Lieutenant Michael Almonte.He has a great social media page. He is routinely part of the NYPD Community Policing program.His Instagram page shows pictures of him with neighborhood kids last summer.Lt. Almonte is a new father again this week for the third time, they just welcomed a baby girl. Congratulations!He's also a motivational speaker. One great quote on his Instagram says "One day we die, but every other day, we live."Thank you for your service and your "pocketful of smiles" positive messages.