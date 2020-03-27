Society

First Responder Friday: Suffolk County Police Officer Thomas Joy

By Eyewitness News
SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday shoutout goes to Suffolk County Police Officer Thomas Joy!

Officer Joy went to Daniel Street Elementary School in February to make student Jaxson Ginsberg a junior police officer.

The first-grader is in remission for leukemia, and he wants to be a police officer and even dressed as one for Halloween.

Jaxson got his badge from Officer Joy!

Thank you for spreading joy and happiness for First Responder Friday!
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysuffolk countypolice officerfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News