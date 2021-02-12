First Responder Friday: Toms River Police Officer Rebecca Sayegh

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Toms River Police Officer Rebecca Sayegh forced her way into a home earlier this week to save a woman and her pets when their home caught fire.
With freezing temperatures at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, flames and smoke woke nearby residents.
When Officer Sayegh arrived on the scene, neighbors said the homeowner was still inside.
The heavy smoke made it impossible for the woman to find her way out and Officer Sayegh got her to safety.
The Toms River Police Department says Officer Sayegh showed mental toughness and physical courage to save a life.
Officer Sayegh has been on the job five years. She is from Toms River and has a degree in Justice Studies from Montclair State University.
