Society

First Responder Friday: Toms River Police Officer Rebecca Sayegh

By Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Toms River Police Officer Rebecca Sayegh forced her way into a home earlier this week to save a woman and her pets when their home caught fire.

With freezing temperatures at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, flames and smoke woke nearby residents.

When Officer Sayegh arrived on the scene, neighbors said the homeowner was still inside.

The heavy smoke made it impossible for the woman to find her way out and Officer Sayegh got her to safety.

The Toms River Police Department says Officer Sayegh showed mental toughness and physical courage to save a life.

Officer Sayegh has been on the job five years. She is from Toms River and has a degree in Justice Studies from Montclair State University.

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytoms riverrescuepolice officerfire rescuefirst responder friday
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-alarm blaze burns through home in New Jersey
Indoor dining is back in NYC - with limited capacity and hours
Man stabbed in stomach on Manhattan subway platform
Cold air brings more snow and ice later this weekend
2 MTA workers find love on the 7 train
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
AccuWeather: Cold but dry end of the week
Show More
Cuomo, de Blasio at odds over vaccine distribution
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
COVID Updates: Biden Administration secures 200M more doses for use by summer
Over 9,000 COVID patients sent into NY nursing homes, AP reports
How restaurants are finding new life in 'ghost kitchens'
More TOP STORIES News