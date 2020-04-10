Society

First Responder Friday: Yonkers Fire Department Lt. Peter Doran

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we salute Yonkers Fire Lt. Peter Doran for his efforts to help local business in Yonkers.

He started a program with firefighters in the Yonkers New York Fire Department, and as a group they all pitched in $100 a piece to purchase gift cards from the Main Street Business District.

The gift cards were then put into a hat and everyone who put in money got to fish a card out for later use when the businesses opened again.

It's a wonderful idea to support local businesses during the COVID-19 closures.

Lt. Doran's leadership has already led another firehouse in Binghamton, NY to do the same for their local business district.

Learn more at: https://www.rescuemainstreet.com/yonkers
---

