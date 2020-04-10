YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we salute Yonkers Fire Lt. Peter Doran for his efforts to help local business in Yonkers.
He started a program with firefighters in the Yonkers New York Fire Department, and as a group they all pitched in $100 a piece to purchase gift cards from the Main Street Business District.
The gift cards were then put into a hat and everyone who put in money got to fish a card out for later use when the businesses opened again.
It's a wonderful idea to support local businesses during the COVID-19 closures.
Lt. Doran's leadership has already led another firehouse in Binghamton, NY to do the same for their local business district.
Learn more at: https://www.rescuemainstreet.com/yonkers
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: Yonkers Fire Department Lt. Peter Doran
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News