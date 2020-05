First Responder Friday: Yonkers Fire Department Lt. Peter Doran

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we salute Yonkers Fire Lt. Peter Doran for his efforts to help local business in Yonkers.He started a program with firefighters in the Yonkers New York Fire Department, and as a group they all pitched in $100 a piece to purchase gift cards from the Main Street Business District.The gift cards were then put into a hat and everyone who put in money got to fish a card out for later use when the businesses opened again.It's a wonderful idea to support local businesses during the COVID-19 closures.Lt. Doran's leadership has already led another firehouse in Binghamton, NY to do the same for their local business district.Learn more at: https://www.rescuemainstreet.com/yonkers ---Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook , on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday. You can also email us by filling out the form below.----------