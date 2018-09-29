Fishing excursion ends in tragedy for 2 men in Queens

A fishing excursion ended in tragedy for two men in Queens.Investigators say a wave knocked one of the men off of their boat and into the water near a rock jetty in Breezy Point on Saturday morning.The other man fell in the water while trying to help.Juan Quan Chen, 60, of Corona was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, who is 52 years old, was rescued by a private boat and taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.----------