Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at Houston apartment complex

Dozens of people were caught on camera in a massive fight that broke out at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Video shows a woman swinging a baseball bat at a man just before a massive brawl broke out in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Houston.

You see the woman hitting a man with a baseball bat, before he starts punching. Then, a crowd of about a dozen people join in.

The fight broke out on Monday afternoon at a complex on MLK Boulevard near Park Village.

Houston police arrived within minutes and broke it up.

It is not known if anyone was arrested or injured.

FULL VIDEO: Fight breaks out at apartments in SE Houston
Raw video shows the moment an intense fight broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.



