EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3474787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows the moment an intense fight broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Video shows a woman swinging a baseball bat at a man just before a massive brawl broke out in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Houston.You see the woman hitting a man with a baseball bat, before he starts punching. Then, a crowd of about a dozen people join in.The fight broke out on Monday afternoon at a complex on MLK Boulevard near Park Village.Houston police arrived within minutes and broke it up.It is not known if anyone was arrested or injured.----------