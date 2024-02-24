Mourners leave flowers, letters for Flaco at his favorite tree in Central Park

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At Flaco's favorite oak tree in Central Park, many were leaving flowers and letters - it is just a glimpse at how loved he was.

If only Flaco knew what he meant to New York City.

Emily Einhorn of the Wild Bird Fund responded to the tragic discovery near West 89th Street on the Upper West Side Friday. An initial evaluation showed the Eurasian Eagle Owl flew into the window of a building and suffered fatal injuries.

Flaco's flight to stardom began in February 2023 when someone broke into the Central Park Zoo and freed him.

He spent the last year out of captivity - roaming New York City, warming hearts and really defying odds - odds stacked so firmly against wildlife in the city.

The Wild Bird Fund says light pollution at night is part of the problem - some activists are pushing for the city to pass 'Flaco's Law' - anything to prevent the demise of a wild, beautiful creature.

"Flaco's loss is a big loss for the city. He was able to capture the imaginations of so many people," said NYC Audubon Director of Conservation Dr. Dustin Patridge.

