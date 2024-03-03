Growing memorial at Flaco's favorite oak tree in Central Park

Community members gathered at Flaco's favorite oak tree in Central Park on Sunday to remember the owl.

Community members gathered at Flaco's favorite oak tree in Central Park on Sunday to remember the owl.

Community members gathered at Flaco's favorite oak tree in Central Park on Sunday to remember the owl.

Community members gathered at Flaco's favorite oak tree in Central Park on Sunday to remember the owl.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of people paid their respects to Flaco in Central Park on Sunday.

The beloved Eurasian Eagle Owl died after crashing into a building on the Upper West Side last Friday.

On Sunday there was a growing memorial at Flaco's favorite oak tree near the 102nd Street Crossing and East Drive in the park. It has dozens of flowers, notes and pictures.

People also told stories about their many interactions with New York City's most famous bird.

Flaco escaped the Central Park Zoo last year after someone tampered with his cage.

ALSO READ | Newark holds first lottery to pick residents who can buy houses for $1

Toni Yates has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.