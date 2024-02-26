Bill proposed to protect birds in NYC could be renamed for Flaco the owl, mourners leave flowers

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is a growing memorial for Flaco. There are notes, flowers, art, and more dedicated to the owl that sadly died Friday. His life was so meaningful to New Yorkers.

Flaco, a 14-year-old Eurasian Eagle-owl escaped from the Central Park Zoo after someone cut a hole through his cage back in February of last year. He quickly become a sensation, for birders and non-birders alike. To many he represented freedom.

Sadly, though, this past Friday he was found on the ground of an apartment courtyard on the Upper West Side by the building's superintendent.

He and a resident tried to save Flaco, but he didn't make it.

An initial exam conducted by the Wild Bird Fund indicates that he died from colliding into a window, but the Bronx Zoo is performing more tests to determine if any other factors like rodenticide led to this happening.

According to NYC Audubon's research, between 90,000 and 230,000 birds are killed in the City each year in collisions with building glass.

The building's super told Eyewitness News how sad he felt about making this tragic discovery.

"Hurts, that's very bad," said Pjetar Nikac, Superintendent. "Beautiful bird."

"The amount of people coming with flowers...it says a lot about New Yorkers," said Sunday Humphrey, memorial visitor.

A petition is now being circulated to erect a statue in the park in Flaco's honor, it reached its goal of 500 signatures and is now aiming for 1,000.

Local leaders are also renewing their push for a bill that would require new or renovated buildings to have bird-friendly designs. It would be renamed: Flaco's Act.

