Coronavirus News: New Jersey flags flown at half-staff indefinitely to commemorate COVID-19 victims

He says the death toll has climbed to about 650 people, up from more than 500, with nearly 30,000 positive cases, up from about 25,000 on Thursday.
"This is one of the greatest tragedies to ever hit our state and our nation indeed," Murphy said. "And we must have a constant and visible memorial."
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Also during his daily briefing, the governor said some of the 850 ventilators sent by FEMA are not working.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Jersey Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard