FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire that tore through a laundromat in the Bronx Friday.The flames broke out just before 1 p.m. at Express Laundry on Webster Avenue in the Fordham section.Footage from Citizen App showed heavy flames shooting from the roof, with firefighters also on the roof battling the intense blaze.Smoke billowed up into the sky and could be seen for miles."The conditions on arrival were heavy smoke throughout the building," FDNY Chief Tom Richardson said. "The fire was located up in the ceiling area. We call it the cockloft. Extensive fire in the ceiling throughout the cockloft area, throughout the roof area, spreading into the Domino's Pizza."The fire involved an extensive roof collapse, and a neighboring Domino's was also destroyed after the flames spread.A third business, a hardware store located on the other side of the laundromat, was also damaged.David Miller's family has run the hardware store for 70 years."It's terrible for the neighborhood," he said. "You have many businesses that are going to be affected by this, not to mention it was always a very busy laundromat. So you had all these people who are already, I saw people crying, they lost all their clothes. It's sad."It took several hours to get the fire under control.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. No civilians were hurt.The cause of the fire is under investigation.