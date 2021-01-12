Flames tear through row of businesses in Yonkers

The blaze broke out in a Food Mart supermarket on Yonkers Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Video from the Citizen app showed heavy smoke come from the businesses.
It spread to a cleaners' business, an insurance business and other businesses.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
