Flames tear through row of businesses in Yonkers

Yonkers residents are furious after they were forced to evacuate their building on Thursday following a four-alarm fire the previous night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fourth alarm fire burned through a row of businesses in Yonkers.The blaze broke out in a Food Mart supermarket on Yonkers Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.Video from the Citizen app showed heavy smoke come from the businesses.It spread to a cleaners' business, an insurance business and other businesses.There were no immediate reports of injuries.