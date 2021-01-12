Flames tear through row of businesses in Yonkers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9452584" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Yonkers residents are furious after they were forced to evacuate their building on Thursday following a four-alarm fire the previous night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fourth alarm fire burned through a row of businesses in Yonkers.The blaze broke out in a Food Mart supermarket on Yonkers Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.Video from the Citizen app showed heavy smoke come from the businesses.It spread to a cleaners' business, an insurance business and other businesses.There were no immediate reports of injuries.----------