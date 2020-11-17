NYPD investigating video of man with flamethrower on MTA bus in Brooklyn

We are aware of a video circulating social media that shows a man using a flame thrower on top of a bus in Brooklyn.



The incident is currently under investigation. We have the utmost confidence in our @NYPDDetectives that this case will be solved quickly. pic.twitter.com/KPnMlYJb1g — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 17, 2020

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a video posted to social media that appears to show a man using a flamethrower on top of a bus in Brooklyn.The incident happened at Franklin and Putnam avenues around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.The MTA says there were 25 passengers on the B26 bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.The MTA released the following statement:"We don't even need to say how absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid this was. The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril. We are grateful the courageous actions of the operator in moving riders to safety minimized risk, and are cooperating fully with the NYPD investigation."The NYPD said it is investigating after finding the video on Instagram.----------