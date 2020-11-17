NYPD investigating video of man with flamethrower on MTA bus in Brooklyn

The incident happened at Franklin and Putnam avenues around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
The MTA says there were 25 passengers on the B26 bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.
ALSO READ | Road rage dispute ends with car in Queens bakery, 4 hurt, 4 arrested
The MTA released the following statement:
"We don't even need to say how absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid this was. The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril. We are grateful the courageous actions of the operator in moving riders to safety minimized risk, and are cooperating fully with the NYPD investigation."
The NYPD said it is investigating after finding the video on Instagram.
We are aware of a video circulating social media that shows a man using a flame thrower on top of a bus in Brooklyn.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 17, 2020
The incident is currently under investigation. We have the utmost confidence in our @NYPDDetectives that this case will be solved quickly. pic.twitter.com/KPnMlYJb1g
TRENDING NEWS: Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip