Flash flooding in Kansas as heavy rains travel East

MAX GOLEMBO
Parts of southern Kansas saw more than 10 inches of rain on Wednesday, producing flash floods that washed away a car with a father and son inside, killing both.

Water rescues and evacuations were reported throughout the region, as record rainfall was recorded in Fort Smith, Arkansas, at 3.3 inches, producing additional flooding. In Iowa, southwest of Cedar Rapids, many areas saw almost 2.5 inches.

The storm system responsible for all of the precipitation is heading east today into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes areas, meaning flash flood watches have been issued in and around Indiana and Kentucky.

This afternoon, low pressure will be centered in Michigan as the trailing cold front makes its way through the Ohio Valley.

Showers and thunderstorms will be heading into the Northeast by Friday afternoon, adding more precipitation to soaked ground in Pennsylvania and New York that saw flooding just two days ago.

Out West, at least 52 uncontained fires are burning, with fire watches issued for Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind are in the forecast today and into tomorrow for the Northwest and northern Rockies. Gusts may reach 50 mph.

As parts of the Northwest cool, most of California and Nevada will be heating up as the weekend draws near. Temperatures in many spots will be in the triple digits.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Serial burglar caught on camera in Manhattan
No ocean-side swimming in Seaside Heights today
NJ Transit officials to be questioned about rail cancellations
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Nearly 80 OD on synthetic marijuana at Connecticut park
Man wanted for stealing iPhone from 8-year-old in the Bronx
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
VIDEO: Woman choked and robbed in Crown Heights
Show More
Another Rikers Island correction officer attacked
Heated exchange between retired cop and teen caught on camera
Teen caught after fleeing from officers in handcuffs
Shots fired near music video shoot for rappers 50 Cent, 6ix9ine
Man who stabbed wife in shower gets 20 years in prison
More News