Flash flooding threatens East Coast after parts of Virginia see half a foot of rain

More than 35 million people from Georgia to Vermont remain at risk of flash flooding this morning, as the heaviest rainfall is expected to shift northeast with gusty thunderstorms possible.Lynchburg, Virginia, saw nearly 6 inches on Thursday, necessitating water rescues. Rain fell at a rate of more than 2 inches per hour, flooding roadways and part of the town. Also in Virginia, a 10-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on her home, possibly because the ground was saturated, authorities said.Damaging winds also were reported in parts of the Carolinas and New England. A Beyonce-Jay-Z concert in New Jersey was delayed because of storms.Flash flood watches are expected to remain in effect most of today for major cities including Atlanta, Washington and Albany, New York. Widespread thunderstorms are expected throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Between now and Sunday, some parts may see 2 to 3 inches of rain.The East is expecting to dry out early next week as the Southeast sees a few scattered showers. Starting next week, temperatures in the Northeast will approach the 90s.Severe weather may strike parts the upper Midwest today, from Nebraska to North Dakota, meaning strong wind, large hail and brief tornadoes are possible.Fire danger continues out much of the West despite a monsoon that hit Phoenix on Thursday with winds exceeding 60 mph, knocking out power and causing flooding in northern Arizona and southern Nevada.There are 63 large wildfires burning in 14 States from Texas to Alaska. The Carr Fire is now the sixth-most destructive wildfire in California History, with 1,500 structures destroyed and 126,000 acres burned. It's about 35 percent contained.New Evacuations were ordered in California on Thursday for the Mendocino Complex Fire, which has consumed 110,000 acres already. The Taylor Creek fire in Oregon has burned 31,596 acres and is about 30 percent contained. The South Valley Fire, at 20,000 acres, is threatening 172 homes, with 516 people forced to flee.Dangerous fire conditions are expected to linger as a frontal system kicks up winds out West. More heat is expected in California, with temperatures at or above 100 expected for much of the state. Highs next week could approach 110 degrees.