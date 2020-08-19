2 wounded in brazen broad daylight shooting on Brooklyn street

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot when gunshots rang out in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Woodruff Avenue near Ocean Avenue in the Flatbush section.The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, but authorities said one of the victims was unlikely to survive.The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.The investigation is active and ongoing, and there was a large police presence at the scene.There is no word on whether any suspects are in custody.----------