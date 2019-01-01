Fleeing burglary suspect strikes New Jersey officer, crashes into tree

By
FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A burglary suspect flipped his car after trying to escape police in New Jersey.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a man tried to burglarize a home in Fair Lawn. Eyewitness News is told the owner was alerted by his security system and called his brother-in-law to check on the house.

"As I arrived, I saw someone on the second floor - commotion," said Gil Bar-Lev.

Bar-Lev says he tried to keep an eye on the intruder while waiting for the police.

"A minute or two after they arrived, they noticed the guy was trying to run off from the back, taking his car. So they chased him down," he added.

Police were in pursuit of the suspect for a short distance - until the suspect crashed into a tree and flipped his car over in Glen Rock, near Godfrey Terrace and Gibson Place.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot, but was captured. He was identified as Corey DeGroat, 42, of Englewood.

Officials say DeGroat at one point hit a Fair Lawn Police officer with his car. The officer received a minor arm injury.

