Flight attendant dies on NYC-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight

FILE photo of Hawaiian Airlines plane. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to New York City was diverted to San Francisco after a flight attendant died of an apparent heart attack, officials said Friday.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 50 landed Thursday night after a crew member had "a suspected heart attack," San Francisco airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

Medical personnel attempted CPR during the flight but suspended those efforts prior to landing. The San Mateo County coroner declared the crew member dead on arrival, Yakel said.

ABC News reports the flight attendant has been identified as Emile Griffith:

Yakel said the passengers who landed in San Francisco five hours after takeoff were put on other flights.

Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Andrea Bartz, who was on the flight to John F. Kennedy Airport, said on Twitter that the crew made an announcement asking for a doctor to go to first class and help with a medical emergency.

Bartz tweeted that "so many doctors came forward" and that police officers came on board after the plane landed.

Bartz declined to be interviewed. But she and another passenger complained on Twitter that the airline played ukulele music during the emergency.

"Hawaiian Airlines is still playing the ukulele/traditional singing soundtrack meant for boarding and deplaning, and I'll tell ya, it's not making anyone calmer," she tweeted.

----------
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
