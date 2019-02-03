Flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii took off and returned to airport 3 times

EMBED </>More Videos

A flight from L.A. to Hawaii returned to the airport three times Friday.

Eyewitness News
LOS ANGELES (WABC) --
Some passengers endured a travel nightmare when their Hawaiian Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Maui took off and returned to LAX three times Friday before finally being canceled.

Passenger video showed one of the returning flights dumping fuel.

The airline said it was due to three separate and unrelated 'faults with different systems' but didn't provide details.

Passengers say they were kept in the dark.

"I was really anxious just because, I was really nervous it was making a lot of weird sounds," said Charlotte Stradley. "They weren't giving us a lot of information."

The passengers were put on new flights that left Saturday morning.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airplaneair travelHawaiiLos Alamitos
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in vestibule of Queens building
Power at jail in Brooklyn expected to be restored by Monday
1 killed, 1 critically injured in car crash on Belt Parkway
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to stage after attack
Patriots and Rams set to square off in the Super Bowl
Dog that escaped, ran through Lincoln Tunnel found dead
Police arrest sex offender accused of running off with Bronx teen
Dozens displaced by apartment building fire in the Bronx
Show More
Wheelchair-bound woman wins suit over United Airlines
Suspect in 2009 murder who fled NYC to Australia arrested
Virginia Governor says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
NYC congestion pricing brings higher fares for taxis, Ubers
Police: Men steal $50,000 worth of jewelry in Midtown heist
More News