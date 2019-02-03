Some passengers endured a travel nightmare when their Hawaiian Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Maui took off and returned to LAX three times Friday before finally being canceled.Passenger video showed one of the returning flights dumping fuel.The airline said it was due to three separate and unrelated 'faults with different systems' but didn't provide details.Passengers say they were kept in the dark."I was really anxious just because, I was really nervous it was making a lot of weird sounds," said Charlotte Stradley. "They weren't giving us a lot of information."The passengers were put on new flights that left Saturday morning.----------