Flight diverted to JFK after being diverted due to smoke in cockpit

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A flight landed safely at Kennedy Airport after it was diverted due to smoke in the cockpit.
The FAA says JetBlue flight 227 departed Newark Airport and was headed to Orlando when the crew declared an emergency and turned the plane around.
The plane landed without incident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
No one was injured.
The FAA is investigating.
