Flight diverted to JFK after being diverted due to smoke in cockpit

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A flight landed safely at Kennedy Airport after it was diverted due to smoke in the cockpit.

The FAA says JetBlue flight 227 departed Newark Airport and was headed to Orlando when the crew declared an emergency and turned the plane around.

The plane landed without incident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

No one was injured.

The FAA is investigating.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicanew york cityqueensjfk international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens killed after car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames
Police: 85-year-old woman attacked, robbed on Upper West Side
Must-read stories from the weekend
AccuWeather: Perfect parade weather
Simone Biles sets medal record at world championships
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Fortnite has been down for hours
Show More
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police: Employee shoots man trying to rob Bronx grocery store
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Man arrested in vandalism of 6 FDNY ambulances in the Bronx
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
More TOP STORIES News