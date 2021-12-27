holiday travel

Airlines cancel at least 750 more flights Monday amid COVID-fueled holiday travel nightmare

A combined 1,700 flights were canceled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
By Mina Kaji, Sam Sweeney, Amanda Maile, and Nadine El-Bawab
EMBED <>More Videos

Airlines cancel more flights amid COVID-fueled travel nightmare

NEW YORK -- The Grinch is continuing to wreak havoc on air travelers, as more than 750 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were canceled Monday following thousands of cancelations over the holiday weekend.

Airlines canceled nearly 4,000 flights since Christmas Eve as the recent omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge has resulted in crew shortages and disrupted several airlines.

As of 7:30 a.m. ET, 755 Monday flights were canceled and 679 faced delays, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. This includes 88 canceled flights canceled by Alaska Airlines, 87 by United, 77 by American, 66 by JetBlue and 56 by Delta.

A combined 1,700 flights were canceled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"We've got to make sure employees don't feel pressured to come to work when they've been exposed to COVID or they think they may have the symptoms," said Captain Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association.

EMBED More News Videos

Travel platform Hopper considers Dec. 26 the third busiest travel day of the year.



The cancellations come at the busiest time of year for air travel. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened millions of people each day over the holiday weekend, peaking at 2.19 million travelers on Thursday, Dec. 23. On Wednesday, more people passed through TSA checkpoints than on the same day in 2019.

Major travel hubs Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport were among the hardest hit.

Delta and JetBlue have called on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shorten the quarantine period for vaccinated individuals to five days, to ease the crew shortage. Many airlines are also offering bonus payments to employees to cover extra shifts to avoid more cancelations.

Airlines say winter weather is also playing a role in some of the chaos.

Passengers are urged to check with their airlines and airports for up-to-date information on their flights.

"If you schedule more airplanes then you have pilots for, then that's just a recipe for disappointment on all sides."

ABC News and CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelunited airlinesomicron variantair travelcoronaviruscovid 19 variantu.s. & worlddeltaholiday travel
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Hundreds more flights canceled as omicron stresses air travel staffing
NY reveals shorter COVID isolation guidelines for health workers
Omicron variant latest blow to NYC tourism industry
Busiest travel day of the year underway amid COVID surge
TOP STORIES
COVID NYC: Vaccine mandate for private-sector employees takes effect
Hundreds more flights canceled as omicron stresses air travel staffing
1 in 60 people in Manhattan tested positive for COVID-19 last week
AccuWeather: PM snow or rain shower
'Spider-Man' surpasses $1B globally in second weekend
'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
Fire breaks out inside Bronx church
Show More
No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million
FDNY lieutenant dies at Staten Island firehouse
Firefighters injured during blaze at NY apartment on Christmas night
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
Calls for action after delivery worker fatally struck
More TOP STORIES News