Flo Rida's son falls from 5th-floor window of Jersey City apartment

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The young son of hip-hop artist Flo Rida is recovering after falling out of a fifth-floor window at a Jersey City apartment earlier this month.

The 6-year-old fell out the window on March 4 and on Wednesday the family's attorney announced they are fighting for justice.

The child suffered serious bodily injuries including a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, Grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs as a result of the fall.

He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit recovering from his injuries.

