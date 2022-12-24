Queens shore areas work to recover homes, cars after winter storm causes major flooding

Howard Beach works to recover from significant damage caused by the storm's flooding. Johny Fernandez has details.

NEW YORK -- Many New York neighborhoods are cleaning up from a wild winter storm that sparked flooding, ushered in life-threatening cold, and created mayhem for those traveling for the Christmas holiday.

"It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We've had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said during a press briefing.

Bitter cold temperatures followed the storm with the entire Tri-State area waking up Saturday to single digit temperatures and wind chills below zero.

The frigid temperatures and gusty winds were expected to produce dangerous conditions through Christmas Day, AccuWeather said.

Howard Beach is one of many communities cleaning up from coastal flooding and residents will be receiving help if they venture to PS. 207, just one of two service centers open this weekend.

The cleanup process started early Saturday morning for many locals.

The storm surge caused flooding on Friday that damaged homes and cars. Many residents abandoned their cars because of significant damage. Others said their basements had several inches of water.

Seawall pilings also floated around parts of Howard Beach.

Many residents and state leaders were worried about temperatures dropping and how that would not only impact cleaning up, but also roads in the area.

"This is what makes the roads so treacherous. The rain comes down and there's barely enough time between the rain and the icing for our snowplows and crews to be able to salt the roads. That creates incredibly hazardous conditions," Hochul said.

Howard Beach residents in particular say they haven't seen flooding this bad since Hurricane Sandy.

They're hoping they can recover quickly with the help many will receive on Saturday and work they put in yesterday.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.

