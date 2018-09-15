HURRICANE FLORENCE

Florence in photos: How the historic storm hit North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Florence continues to wreak havoc on the Southeast, bringing with it the threat of catastrophic flooding as the slow-moving cyclone travels inland. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florence continues to wreak havoc on the Southeast, bringing with it the threat of catastrophic flooding as the slow-moving cyclone travels inland.

Hurricane Florence made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, around 7:15 a.m. local time on Friday, Sept. 14. The storm was a Category 4 at its peak as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean, though it has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The storm has been blamed for multiple deaths in the Carolinas. Hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power, and new evacuations were still being issued as of Saturday.

In the video above, see how the storm has impacted various parts of the region, from coastal storm surge to river flooding and downed trees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
hurricane florencesevere weathernorth carolina newsstorm damagewind damagefloodinghurricanetropical storm
