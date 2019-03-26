Florida gas station armed robbery foiled by Indiana spring breakers

Broward County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in Orland Park, Florida, just before 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers found four victims, three of whom were from Indiana, heading back to Broward County from South Beach.
Surveillance video shows the armed suspect walked up to the group while they were filling up at one of the pumps, pointed a handgun at them and demanded everything they had.
That's when a massive brawl broke out. The sheriff's office said even though they were scared for their lives, the cousins grabbed the suspect, put him in a headlock and tackled him to the ground.
Aric Wisbey, who told WPLG he attends Ivy Tech Community College in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, said they tried to separate the gun from the would-be robber.
"Then my cousin, Jacob, gets on top of him and I'm in there, trying to wrestle around for the gun," Wisbey said.
Then an accomplice, later identified as 33-year-old Kevin Campbell, ran over and pushed one of the cousins off the armed suspect, officials said. Soon after, the loaded gun fell to the ground and Wisbey picked it up, pointing it back at the suspects, who fled in a vehicle.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
"It turned out best possible way for all of us," Wisbey said.
Aric Wisbey and his cousin, Alex Wisbey, told WPLG they have concealed weapons permits in Indiana and have experience handling guns. But they advised others to comply with an armed robber's demands if their gut tells them to.
Campbell was arrested a short time later. Detectives asked for the public's help to identify the masked gunman, who is still at large. The investigation is ongoing.