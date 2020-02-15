u.s. & world

Mom speaks out after Florida school asks police to escort 6-year-old to mental health facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 6-year-old's mom is speaking out after her daughter was escorted out of her Florida school, into a police car and committed to a mental health facility, where she stayed for two days.

Martina Falk said she felt angry and disappointed.

"But I think the biggest emotion I felt was helpless," she said.

She said school staff called Tuesday and said her daughter Nadia, who has special needs, was throwing chairs and having a tantrum.

Then, the school reportedly called a licensed medical health counselor who invoked the Baker Act, a Florida law that allows for the involuntary detention of someone deemed a threat to themselves and others.

Yet body cam video shows officers questioning the school's decision.

"I think they're pushing her buttons because when I got there, she's been so cooperative with me, talking and sat down ... She's perfect cause she is fine. There is nothing wrong with her," the officer is heard saying.

Now, Nadia's mom is demanding answers.

"There are so many parents who feel helpless, who feel the same way that I feel ... and I'm not going to give up until I get justice," Falk said.

Her attorney also said they are considering legal action, saying the school violated Nadia's civil rights.

In a statement, Duval County Public Schools told ABC News its staff followed procedure and acted lawfully, adding that "the police officers were not present during the events which motivated the school to call child guidance."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaspecial needs childrenschoolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
People around the world sharing 'View from my window'
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News