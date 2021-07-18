Florida woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after she forgot toddler in hot car, police say

Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.
Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home first - the daycare wasn't open yet - and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.
A Miami-Dade police report says Perez-Domingo called the child's mother and then drove her to the mother's house. The child had died by then.
Police say Perez-Domingo also had no driver's license. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.