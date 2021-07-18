child left in car

Florida woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after she forgot toddler in hot car, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

As temperatures rise, don't leave kids or pets in the car

MIAMI, Florida -- A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, police say.

Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.

SEE ALSO: New high-tech car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
EMBED More News Videos

It is a smart car seat alarm that senses when a child has been left in a car seat. The technology links with a parent's smart phone, but the device does not stop there.



Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home first - the daycare wasn't open yet - and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.

A Miami-Dade police report says Perez-Domingo called the child's mother and then drove her to the mother's house. The child had died by then.

Police say Perez-Domingo also had no driver's license. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbaby deathhot carchild left in carchild in car
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD LEFT IN CAR
New car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
Girl, 4, left inside locked school bus after falling asleep
Husband, wife found dead in river, child found alive in SUV
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Storm, flood warnings issued for NJ, NY | LIVE
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping attacks cop while in custody
Fiery crash in Brooklyn leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
TV actor charged with murder in deadly Queens shooting
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
Cuomo faces questioning, other fallout from harassment probe
Los Angeles sheriff won't enforce county's new mask mandate
Show More
Rapper Biz Markie, best known for 'Just a Friend,' dies at 57
COVID Updates: Cases on rise in all 50 states for 1st time in 6 months
Eiffel Tower greets tourists for 1st time in 9 months
Police release dashcam video in case of alleged misconduct
Weather or Not: Lee's extreme weather survival guide
More TOP STORIES News