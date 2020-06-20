Reopen NY: New York keeping tabs on travelers escaping pandemic from other states

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday he is "fearful" of people traveling from other states to New York to escape the pandemic.He singled out Florida whose case rate continues to increase."Florida has a serious problem with the number of ICU beds that are being occupied," Cuomo said during a conference call.Cuomo says he is keeping a close eye on other states with high infection rates."We're also watching how many people are actually coming to New York from those states," Cuomo said.Florida reported 4,049 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking three straight days of record-breaking numbers. The state is now now up to 93,797 total confirmed cases and 3,144 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.The governor said he will act accordingly if a large number of people start to make their way toward New York."So if we start to see a large influx of people coming from one of the states that has a high transmission rate, that would be a cause for concern," he said. "And we're watching it day to day there's no deadline on it. You know, we're reacting to the facts as they develop."