drug bust

Coast Guard offloads $1.4B of cocaine, marijuana in historic drug bust at FL port

Coast Guard offloads $1.4B in drugs at Florida port

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

RELATED: 17 charged in Chicago drug trafficking investigation

The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds (27,079 kilograms) of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds (548 kilograms) of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel's history. Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.

ALSO SEE: Watermelon shipment at border hid $2.5M in meth, CBP says
