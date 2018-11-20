SEX CRIME

Florida man admits to sex with mini horse, police say

Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times

Warning: Graphic content within
MARION COUNTY, Florida --
A 21-year-old man from central Florida admitted to having sex with a relative's miniature horse when he was seen engaged in the act in a pasture, authorities say.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office took 21-year-old Nicholas Anthony Sardo into custody on Monday in connection with the acts that allegedly took place in October.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness came forward and reported seeing Sardo engaged in the sexual act in a pasture with a male miniature horse named Jackie G.

The witness confronted Sardo about what happened, and he admitted to the act, the sheriff's office said.

Sardo also allegedly admitted to a detective what happened, adding that he had sex with Jackie G. at least four times in a week.

The sheriff's office stated Sardo insisted that he wore a condom each time because "he didn't want to get a disease." He also allegedly told a detective "he knew he was wrong for what he did" and that "he was a sick man."

Sardo was charged with four counts of bestiality/sexual contact with an animal.

The sheriff's office did not specify whether the miniature horse sustained any injuries.

