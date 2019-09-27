Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- In a twist of poetic justice, a Florida man who allegedly plotted to kill his estranged wife ended up paralyzed after the woman's daughter shot him instead.

Henry Herbig was paralyzed during the September 8 incident, which happened in Virginia Beach, according to ABC affiliate WVEC

According to prosecutors, Herbig had a detailed plot to kill his wife. He drove from Florida allegedly with a gun, wrench and a wooden baton.

He even towed a second car loaded with garbage bags, duct tape, zip ties and extra gas so he wouldn't have to stop. He also only used cash.

He planned to make the killing look like a robbery, prosecutors said.

Herbig initiated the attack on his wife and her daughter but his best-laid plans went awry when the younger woman grabbed a gun and shot him, severing his spine and leaving him paralyzed.

He's now hospitalized and facing serious criminal charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiafloridabizarremurder plotu.s. & worldman shot
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Gas line rupture sends debris flying on NYC street
Shots fired near NYU in Greenwich Village
NJ AG to make announcement on ICE detainment operations
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
NYPD raising awareness of officer suicides with '22 Pushup Challenge'
AccuWeather: Top 10 weather day
Man wanted for throwing water on NYPD traffic agent
Show More
Delta employee arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Police: NJ man tried to lure 13-year-old boy into car
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up, acting intel boss testifies
NY sues Dunkin' Donuts over online security breaches
More TOP STORIES News