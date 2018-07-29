FORT MYERS, Florida (WABC) --A Florida police officer hospitalized after he was shot in the head by a suspect last weekend has died.
29-year-old Adam Jobbers-Miller had been a Fort Myers police officer since 2015.
He was born in Wayne, New Jersey, where he served as a volunteer firefighter for years.
Jobbers-Miller worked under his father, who was a decades-long fire chief in the town.
On Friday night his former fire house held a vigil in his honor.
Authorities say Jobbers-Miller had been shot in the head July 21 by a fleeing suspect while responding to a reported assault and cellphone theft at a gas station.
He was hospitalized and had been in critical condition ever since.
The Fort Myers News-Press reports the suspect, 29-year-old Wisner Desmaret, was taken into custody after being shot by another officer. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
