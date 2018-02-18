U.S. & WORLD

Florida teen shooting survivors announce 'March for Our Lives' demonstration in DC

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the call for gun control growing louder following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

QUINN SCANLAN
Teen survivors of the school shooting massacre in Florida last week are calling for a march on Washington to demand action on gun control.

Student organizers of the protest told ABC News' "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday that they are determined to use protests and political action to make the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, a turning point in the national debate over gun control.

"People keep asking us, what about the Stoneman Douglas shooting is going to be different, because this has happened before and change hasn't come?" Cameron Kasky, an 11th-grader told Raddatz. "This is it."

Called "March for Our Lives," the demonstration in Washington is to be on March 24, according to Kasky and four of his classmates whom Raddatz also interviewed -- Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Alex Wind and Jaclyn Corin.

In addition to the march in Washington, the organizers also plan protests in other cities around the country.

"This isn't about the GOP," Kasky said. "This isn't about the Democrats."

"Any politician on either side who is taking money from the NRA is responsible for events like this," the high school junior said of the shooting on Feb. 14 that killed 17 students and teachers at the school. "At the end of the day, the NRA is fostering and promoting gun this gun culture."

Kasky said the point is to "create a new normal where there's a badge of shame on any politician who's accepting money from the NRA."

EMBED More News Videos

Florida shooting survivors announce 'March for Our Lives.' Report from ABC's This Week on February 18, 2018.



Gonzalez added that the student activists from Parkland want to have conversations about guns with President Donald Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Gov. Rick Scott, also a Republican.

"We want to give them the opportunity to be on the right side of this," she said.

Raddatz asked Gonzales what she would say to other students around the country to encourage them to join the protest.

The high school senior said all students should realize that a school shooting could happen anywhere.

"This can very quickly happen to them," Gonzalez said. "They need to join us, and they need to help us get our message across."
------
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Related
Students, activists plan school walkouts to protest gun violence
Florida shooting survivor rallies crowd: 'It's time for victims' to change gun laws
U.S. & WORLD
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect worked under fake name
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News