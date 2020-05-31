George Floyd protests in NYC erupt in violence again, hundreds arrested

Multiple police vehicles were set on fire or defaced with graffiti, while more than 345 people were arrested in New York City Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Credit: @buckyturco/Twitter
Daytime marches blocked traffic but were mainly peaceful evolved at night into projectile throwing and the torching of police vehicles. 47 sustained damaged, officials said.
33 police officers were injured in demonstrations throughout parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan. None of the injuries is life-threatening, but some are serious.
Police faced criticism after video circulated on social media that appeared to show a police SUV pushing a metal barrier into a crowd of demonstrators. Mayor de Blasio said in a late night news conference Saturday the police were put in an impossible situation.
"I wish the officers found a different approach," the mayor said. "The protesters on that video did the wrong thing to surround that police car."
De Blasio said many of those protestors were out of control, but also saying some of his officers were put in bad positions.
Governor Cuomo is promising an investigation into those protests.
In Flatbush, police had to use pepper spray because some people in the crowd resorted to throwing bottles and other objects at officers, with more NYPD vehicles vandalized and set on fire.
Brooklyn protest right now @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/bUiS9dG9F2— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) May 30, 2020
RELATED: NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters
The mother of Ramarly Graham marched too. In 2012 in the Bronx, Graham was shot and killed by an NYPD officer, and manslaughter charges against the officer were dropped. The graham family was later awarded nearly $4 million to settle their civil lawsuit.
In Manhattan, protesters left behind a trail of destruction from trash cans set on fire to graffiti.
NYPD said there were several instances where their officers were threatened, glass bottles thrown at them and taunted.
On Friday night, video surfaced on social media showing a woman being violently shoved to the ground by an NYPD officer near the Barclays Center. In addition, two sisters from the Catskills were arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van occupied by four officers during Friday night's violent protests in Brooklyn. No one was burned.
NYPD Commissioner Shea said his team is trying to deescalate the situation, but it is hard to deescalate when their lives are being threatened.
A few minutes ago the NYPD started grabbing stragglers who had left the FDR— NYPD crossed the barrier to make arrests #nycprotests #protests #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/vaF8Nm7AUm— Geoff Class 🗡Caballeras on Webtoons🐴 (@gfclass) May 30, 2020
De Blasio says many of those arrested are from out of town.
"If you went out peacefully to make a point about the need for change, you have been heard and change is coming in this city," the mayor said. "Those who are there simply to create violence, those who are out there to express hatred against our police officers, we won't tolerate that. If you're out there to commit an act of violence, you are getting to be arrested."
