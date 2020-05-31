Society

NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD vehicle drove into a crowd of protesters in Brooklyn Saturday.

The vehicle can be seen parked against a barrier in the middle of the street, when the second SUV drives into a large group.



A law enforcement official said the officer hit the gas after realizing a flaming bag was on top of the vehicle.

Mayor Bill de Blasio later said police were surrounded and had to get away, but that he also found the video troubling.

It's not known if there are any injuries.

