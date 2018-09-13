HURRICANE FLORENCE

'We know it's dangerous': Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters

EMBED </>More Videos

The squadron, nicknamed "Hurricane Hunters," is flying daily into the eye of Hurricane Florence

By
The United States Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron conducted another mission over the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, and our sister station ABC11 was given special access for the flight.


The squadron, nicknamed "Hurricane Hunters," is flying daily into the eye of Hurricane Florence, the Category 2 storm destined to make landfall sometime within the next day or so.

Based in Biloxi, Mississippi, three WC-130J aircraft arrived in the region on Sunday at the request of the National Hurricane Center.

"We're just trying to make it so that there's a more accurate prediction," Maj. Tobi Baker told ABC11. "With our data a lot of times it will increase the accuracy between 35% to 45% percent. If we can decrease it by that much, you're saving property, and strategically putting resources where they need to be."

EMBED More News Videos

The United States Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron conducted another mission over the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, and the ABC11 I-Team was given special access for the flight.



Over the course of the nearly 9-hour flight, Baker's team of weather officers drop dozens of small canisters, called Dropsondes, which parachute through the eye and contain several instruments to measure data that a satellite cannot: wind speed, wind direction, intensity, pressure, and temperature, among other things.


"Every ten minutes is like a text message sent to the National Hurricane Center," Maj. Baker said. "So they're collecting information real time."

At the other end of the aircraft, a separate crew from the U.S. Navy dropped larger instruments that fall directly to the ocean to gauge the water temperature.



"The reason we do this is so that we can narrow that cone - the cone of confusion," Lt. Col. Jerry Rutland, the flight's pilot, said in reference to the range of projected paths of the hurricane. "Sometimes a lot of people in a mass evacuation, some people die while they're evacuating. So if we can keep fewer people evacuating and saving communities' money, that's a win-win."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricanehurricane florencesafetyNC
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence Track: Life-threatening Category 2 storm spins toward Carolinas
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
7 NYPD officers due in court, accused in prostitution ring
Florence Track: Life-threatening Category 2 storm spins toward Carolinas
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
Worker trapped, believed dead after Brooklyn wall collapse
Police: Teen girl fatally stabs love rival in classroom
2 young fathers killed when SUV slams into LI gas station
Exclusive: Bus drivers accused of getting lost, leaving kids stranded
Man found dead on side of Long Island highway
Show More
Exclusive: Detective claims NYPD cover-up after assault
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Gov. Cuomo, Nixon make final pushes on eve of NY primary
Stepdad accused of shooting kids with needle-tipped Nerf darts
Man sentenced for throwing cat off balcony, stomping it to death
More News