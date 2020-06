Former NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver pleads for leniency

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "I don't want to die in prison."That is the message from disgraced former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver as he begs a judge for leniency.Silver is 76 years old and is set to be sentenced July 20 for bribery and extortion.Prosecutors want him to be sentenced to seven years.Silver pleaded for mercy in a letter to the judge this week.His attorneys believe he could contract COVID-19 behind bars.----------